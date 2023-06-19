The three-man Ogun state election petition Abeokuta has dismissed an attempt by the people’s Democratic party and its candidate in the March 18th governorship election, Ladi Adebutu to introduce new facts to reply by the 2nd respondent ,Dapo Abiodun to the PDP petition.

In a unanimous ruling by the three man tribunal headed by justice Hamidu Kunaza, the tribunal was of the opinion that the petitioner failed to utilize the 21 day window of opportunity to bring new facts onto its petition

According to the tribunal,the PDP had attempted to introduce new facts which bother on vote buying in its reply to reply by Dapo Abiodun to the petition before the tribunal

It will be recalled that the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu had approached the tribunal to ask it to nullify the victory of the incumbent, Dapo Abiodun saying that the election did not comply subtantially with electoral act as amended.

He also said said that the governor did not secure majority lawful votes during the election

The tribunal has however till the 22nd of this month for commencement of pre hearing of the petition.