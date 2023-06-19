The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have announced the reopening of their embassies after a six-year-long break in ties.

The two countries issued statements on Monday saying the Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi and a Qatari consulate in Dubai as well as an Emirati embassy in Doha had resumed operations.

The statements did not say if ambassadors were in place or if the missions were open to the public.

The two countries’ foreign ministers spoke by phone to congratulate one another on the reopening of the diplomatic missions, Qatar said.

“The United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar announced the restoration of diplomatic representation between the two countries,” said a statement on the UAE’s official WAM news agency.

Advertisement

The UAE joined Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt in imposing a boycott and blockade of Qatar in 2017 over what they called Doha’s support for “terrorist” groups and becoming too close to Iran. Qatar has vehemently denied all the allegations.

Qatar weathered the unprecedented diplomatic crisis thanks to its gas riches and close ties with Turkey and Iran.

The boycott was officially lifted in January 2021. Late last year, Qatar welcomed visiting leaders from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE as it hosted the FIFA World Cup.

Turkey, which had thrown its weight behind Qatar during the crisis, has since mended ties with rival Gulf countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The reopening of the diplomatic missions comes at a time of easing Gulf rivalries after Saudi Arabia and Iran announced in March the end of a seven-year break in ties.

Advertisement

A round of reconciliations have followed, including Qatar and Bahrain resuming relations in April.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Iran on Saturday, meeting President Ebrahim Raisi in another major step in their rapprochement. Iran reopened its Riyadh embassy this month.

The detente between Riyadh and Tehran appears momentous because they have long vied for influence around the region, backing opposing sides in conflicts, including Yemen.