The Allied People’s Party have insisted that they will go on with their petition, despite haven seen and studied the judgment of the court supreme delivered on 26th May concerning the alleged double nomination suit filed against Vice President Kashim Shettima.

At today’s proceedings counsel to the APM told the court that they got hold of a copy of the judgment from counsel to the APC.

He noted that having gone through the judgment they believe their petition should be heard and determined.

He however prayed to the court for an adjournment to enable them to get additional documents they wish to tender which became important after the pre-trial session with their only witness

Counsel to the President, INEC, APC and Kabiru Masari did not object to the application for adjournment.

The court subsequently adjourned till 21st June for the continuation of the hearing.

The APM’s petition is solely on the issue of placeholder, where President Bola Tinubu had put Kabiru Masari as a placeholder for the Vice President’s position, after which Kashim Shettima was announced as the vice presidential candidate.

The APM had argued that there is no such thing as a placeholder under the constitution.