The presidential election petitions tribunal has adjourned pre hearing in the petition file by the Allied people’s movement till 11th May.

Chairman of the panel Justice Haruna Tsamani who adjourned the petition asked parties to draw out the issues for determination.

He also ordered that parties should consider the documents they are objecting to and the ones they are not.

All responses should be filed so they can be heard

At the pre hearing session the Allied people’s movement informed the court that they have filed a pre hearing information sheet TF 008, and have adopted the answers there in.

Advertisement

The respondents, Independent National Electoral Commission, All progressives congress, the president-elect and his Vice as well as Kabiru Masari told the court they have filed their various answers to the questions in the petition.

Counsel to the president elect told the tribunal, that their response contains a prayer seeking the tribunal dismiss the petition.