Security operatives in Anambra State have killed four persons suspected to be members of a deadly gang of kidnappers, who specialize in terrorizing motorists along Nkpor-Umuoji-Ideani road in the state.

The road has recently been declared unsafe, with many residents of the state, issuing travel advisory against using the road from 6pm.

The armed robbery and kidnap gang was said to have been confronted, after several complaints were made to the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo about the condition of the area.

Chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime who disclosed the killing of the suspects said the governor gave a mandate to security operatives, including the police and local vigilante to dislodge the suspects.

He said those arrested were already in police net, and have been helping with information on their operations.

Aburime quoted the governor as reiterating his order for all criminal elements in the state to be routed out, while assuring citizens if the state of safety.