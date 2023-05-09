Armed terrorists have reportedly abducted at least 40 worshippers at a Baptist Church in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

According to the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, 15 of the victims managed to escape, but 25 are still being held captive.

The Kaduna state government and the police command are yet to release an official statement on the incident.

The CAN Chairman however confirmed the incident on Monday, expressing concern over the fate of those still in captivity.

He said The abductees were taken during church service on Sunday morning, adding that the gunmen operated unhindered as they took away the worshippers.

The incident has sparked outrage and calls for urgent action to be taken to address the rising insecurity in the country.