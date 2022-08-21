Police arrest Kidnappers, Others in Delta

Delta State Police operatives attached to Dragon 26 and Dragon 29 while on intensive stop and search duty along Warri/Sapele road, intercepted a Volkswagen Jetta commercial vehicle with reg. no. PTN 242 TA, conveying some passengers from Sapele to Warri on 19 August 2022 at about 0815hours.

The team subjected the passengers to a search, during which one locally made cut-to-size gun loaded with two live Cartridges was confiscated from one Aaron Uko aged 22yrs of Sapele.

The suspect concealed the gun in his body close to his private part. Preliminary investigation revealed that he bought the gun in the year 2018 from a man nicknamed “OSE” for twenty-seven thousand naira(#27,000) and buried it in his house before leaving for Ghana.

He was arrested and taken into custody, the exhibit recovered, and investigation is ongoing.