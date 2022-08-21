Breaking News

Police arrest Telecommunications Mast Vandal in Lagos

Operatives of Meiran division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Emmanuel Aaron (Male) aged 35 for vandalizing a telecommunication mast in Isoto area of Meiran.

 

The suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at about 1505hrs in response to a distress call about the presence of vandals at the mast, was found with twelve solar batteries already loaded in their operational bus, a Ford with registration number FKJ 519 https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#YF.

 

His conspirators (still at large) took to their heels upon sighting the policemen.

 

Investigation is ongoing to arrest fleeing conspirators. Suspects would be arraigned after investigations.

