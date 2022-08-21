Police arrest Father for impregnating Daughter in Ogun

A 49 years old man, Amoda Bola has been arrested by men of the Ogun state Police Command for impregnating his 14- year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

This information was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday by SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer.

“The suspect, a resident of Idi Oro street, Ode Remo was arrested following a complaint received from the victim, who reported at Ode Remo divisional headquarters that her father whom she had been living with for some years have been having carnal knowledge of her.

“She stated further that her father has also been inviting men to the house to have sex with her after which the men will pay him money.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fasogbon detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect,who first denied the allegations later confessed when the victim confronted him.

“His confession led to the arrest of five others who have slept with the victim at different times on the invitation of the father.

‘The other suspects are; Ahmed Ogunkoya 30yrs, Muyiwa Adeoye 48yrs, David Sunday Solaja 69yrs, Emmanuel Olusanya 50yrs and Joshua Olaniran 50yrs.

“All the suspects have confessed having carnal knowledge of the 14 years old girl and paid money to the father.

“The victim, whose mother had separated from the father years back and have been living with the father was practically turned to a prostitute by her father.

“She has been taken to the state hospital in Isara Remo where it was confirmed that she is pregnant.

“The victim has insisted that it was her father who is responsible for the pregnancy being the only person who slept with her within the period she got pregnant,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti humans trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.