Group urges parents to guide against premarital sex, teenage pregnancy, abortion

Parents in Ogun State have been urged to guide against premarital sex, teenage pregnancy and abortion among their children due to early exposure to sexualization.

The Civil Society Organization of Nigeria in partnership with the Martison Development Initiative made this known during a sensitization walk tagged Abeokuta Parents’ Wake up rally.

They noted that children are being exposed to adult contents under the influence of comprehensive sexual education and that parents need to intervene and tell their children about the dangers of abortion and pre marital sex.

They also wants the society to protect its moral values and not promote contraceptives among teenagers in order not to be encouraging pre marital sex among them.

