2023: Fmr INEC Chairman Jega heads Kebbi PRP guber campaign council

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega is leading the 75- member campaign council of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Kebbi state.

The committee was inaugurated and charged with the responsibility of developing and implementing a robust campaign strategy for the success of the PRP Governorship candidate and other candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The council is also expected to provide a cost implication for the successful execution of the campaign strategies throughout the period, as stated by the party leadership.

In his address to the meeting, Kebbi state PRP governorship candidate Abubakar Udu Idris congratulated the chairman and members of the 75-member campaign council on their appointment and thanked them for accepting to serve on the campaign council despite their other important commitments.

He acknowledged the important role played by the former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega in rebuilding and strengthening the party to a formidable strong political party in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

According to him, PRP is now the party in Kebbi State to beat and other political parties in the state are aware of this.

Mr. Udu said he is optimistic the PRP will emerge victorious in the governorship election in Kebbi state come 2023 with the mass majority in the state looking up to the party to rescue the state and set her on the path of progress again.

Sharing his thoughts with other party leaders, he said they expect electioneering campaign strategies to be civil, comprehensive, and all-encompassing in order to win elections for the party’s candidates vying for various elective positions.