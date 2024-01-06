The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of former Chairman of Imo State council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri.

The traditional ruler was kidnapped at his palace in Odumara Orodo, Mbaitoli local government area, Imo State on Saturday morning.

According to available information, four heavily armed suspected kidnappers stormed the resident of the monarch with a green coloured Toyota Highlander, abducted the former Ezeimo and drove towards Umuaka-Orlu road.

The Police public relations officer in the State, Henry Okoye said investigation has commenced towards ensuring the rescue of the traditional ruler and possible arrest of his abducts.