The analogy which has grown in recent weeks between the 1979 General Elections and the coming 2023 Elections based on the personalities and Political parties may be true to some extent but are radically different.

Columnist and Writer, Mahmud Jega, who spoke on the saying “Naka Sai Naka” on the ethnic colouration of the 1979 Elections said the similarities are there in the origins of the candidates but the narrative being pushed by the Kaduna State chapter of the “Naka Sai Naka” campaign group is different from what obtained then.

Mr Mahmud Jega, who was speaking on the TVC News Breakfast show with Veronica Dan Ikpoyi, Mike Omatseye and Mike Okwoche said the Political realities of today is quite different from what obtains in 1979 and described the “Naka Sai Naka” analogy as fraudulent.

He acknowledged the fact that despite the evolution between then and Now, many Nigerians still make their decisions based on Ethnicity or Religion in the Political sphere.

He said the analogy made by the ” NAKA Sai Naka” group is fraudulent and is bound to deceive some people into following a certain decision pattern.

He disclosed that the candidates definitely have certain Ethnic origins which cannot be denied with two Northerners, one big one from the South east and a Big one from the Southwest as it was in 1979.

He however said the major difference is that the Political Parties associated with them are quite different from those in 1979, he said the conclusion that the PDP represents the NPN of 1979 with the same spread and that the APC with a candidate from the Southwest will only win in the Southwest to say the least is fraudulent.

On the origin of the phrase “Naka Sai Naka”, Mr Jega said it is an Hausa phrase which translates simply as “Your own is Your Own” which he says is a whispering campaign which people are not doing openly but silently on Social Media and on the streets.

According to him, what this means is that the promoters are saying Northerners should vote for Northerners while Southerners should Vote for Southerners.

He added that in other for the campaign to fly, the fraudulent promoters are now likening the Peoples Democratic Party and Atiku Abubakar to the National Party of Nigeria and Sheu Shagari and the New Nigerian Peoples Party of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to the Peoples Redemption Party of Aminu Kano and the All Progressives Congress of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Unity Party of Nigeria of Obafemi Awolowo and Labour Party of Peter Obi to New Peoples Party of Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Mr Jega disclosed that the political standing of Atiku Abubakar now and in 1979 is different while nobody can compare the Political Standing of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Obafemi Awolowo nor their parties.

On whether the “Naka Sai Naka” campaign has made any headway so far, he disclosed that based on his knowledge, voters in the North are aligned one way or the Other to the two major Political parties and the campaign will not make anyone switch sides in large numbers to change the outcome of the Elections.

He described the ” Naka Sai Naka ” campaign as a last throw of the dice by those he said are desperate to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He added that if People want to support the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate it should be for better reason not the desperate, dangerous ethnic and regional campaign like the “Naka Sai Naka”.

He described the day the people of each region decide to support a candidate based on ethnicity and religion as the beginning of the end for Nigeria.

On candidates winning their States and regions, Mr Jega said winning ones own State and region is different from the way some of the candidates in the 1979 Elections won their States and region.

He added that a candidate not winning his State or part of his region will be seen as an unserious one.

According to him, wining ones State and region with the kind of margin by candidates in 1979 will lead to mistrust by Other regions of the Country today.

He described President Muhammadu Buhari as a more recent example with his win in the core northern States between 2003 and 2011 making other parts of the Country suspicious of him.

He advised politicians not to think of winning the 2023 Elections based on their regions alone positing that nobody could do better in that regard than President Muhammadu Buhari who won 12 of the Northern States between 2003 and 2011 with wide margins but never won the Presidential Elections itself.

APC WOMEN HOLD MEGA CAMPAIGN RALLY IN KADUNA

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna, Senator Uba Sani, has promised to place premium on gender equity in governance as well as women empowerment and development if elected Governor.

He stated this while delivering his address at an APC women rally in Kaduna state.

Thousands of women – all supporters of the APC, converge on Kaduna Township stadium for the party’s women’s rally.

Together with them is the governorship Flagbearer of the Party in the state Senator Uba sani.

The meeting is facilitated by the wife of the Kaduna governor Aisha El-Rufai.

Women at the event are grateful to the Elrufai government for the leadership roles given to women.

They promise block votes for the APC in the February general election.

The governorship candidates of the APC, Senator Uba Sani reassures them of his commitment to improving on the gender equity legacy of governor Nasir Elrufai

He is also optimistic of victory at the polls because he believes the women and youths will vote massively for him

The women also use the opportunity to sensitive themselves to ensure they collect their PVCS before the deadline set by the electoral umpire.