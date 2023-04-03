Kano State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Oba Dr. Senator Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Aliiwo and Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Vice Chancellor and INEC chairman as Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the Governing Council of the state owned Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso, respectively.

This followed the receipt of operational license from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which recognized the institution as the 61st state university and 222nd university in the Nigerian university system.

The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, who announced this after the council’s meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano revealed other member of the council to include Dr. Muhammad Adamu Kwankwaso, Hajiya Zulaiha U M Ahmed, Dr. Ibrahim Yakubu Wunti, Dr. Halima Muhammad and Alhaji Sabi’u Bako.

He said the appointment is in accordance with Part III Section 22 of the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education Kumbotso Law which states that “there shall be a council which shall be the governing body of the university”, while Sections 1, 2 and 3 of the second schedule of the law provides that “the visitor, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje shall appoint the Chancellor, Pro chancellor/Chairma of the council and external members of the council.”

Malam Garba added that in line with Sections 3(2) of the second schedule, the Pro Chancellor and External council members shall hold office for a period of 4 years, renewable for second and final tenure of another four years.

Meanwhile, in accordance with Section 5 and Second Schedule of the University Law, the council has given approval for the appointment of principal officers by the visitor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who will govern the operation of the university.

He said the appointees are Prof. Isa Yahaya Bunkure, Provost Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education (SRCOE), Kumbotso, Vice Chancellor, Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education; Dr. Kabiru Ahmad Gwarzo, Deputy Provost (Academics) SRCOE, Kumbotso, Deputy Vice Chancellor; Dr. Miswaru Bello, Deputy Provost (Administration), SRCOE, Kumbotso, Deputy Vice Chancellor; Saminu Bello Zubairu, Registrar, SRCOE, Kumbotso, Registrar; Ibrahim Muhammad Yahaya, Bursar, SRCOE, Kumbotso, Bursar and Mabruka Abubakar Abba, College Librarian, SRCOE, Librarian.

The commissioner stated that while the appointment of the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Bursar and Librarian are for a period of five years, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) have a tenure of two years each.