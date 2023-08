The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has appointed Deputy Comptroller of Immigration DCI Adedotun Aridegbe as new Service Public Relations officer.

DCI Aridegbe who holds a BA Arts Degree, Masters in Terrorism and International security and PhD in crisis management has served at various formations in the county as well as foreign mission.

Aridegbe was a former PRO/Protocol officer NIS Zone A, comprising Lagos and Ogun states. He is happily married with kids.