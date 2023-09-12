The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that a backlog of almost 60,000 passports have been cleared in four working day.

According to a statement the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media Alao Babatunde the action is in response to an earlier directive for the immigration service to expedite action on the backlog

The Minister’s confirmation came while receiving the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, on a courtesy call.

Advertisement

The Humanitarian Minister was seeking to partner with the Interior Ministry to tackle human trafficking and other related challenges including poor veterans’ welfare, underemployment and poverty amongst citizens.