Reports have confirmed that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as MohBad, is a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter from Lagos. He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022.

The rising star, who had been making waves in the music scene, tragically passed away at 27.

Mohbad was known for his unique blend of Afrobeat and hip-hop, gaining him a dedicated fan base and earning him recognition in the industry.

Details surrounding the cause of his death remain undisclosed, leaving fans and fellow artists shocked and saddened by the sudden loss…..

Social media has been flooded with tributes, heartfelt messages, and condolences from fans and colleagues alike.

The late singer had been on an upward trajectory in his career, with hit songs that resonated with a broad audience.

His distinctive style and lyrical prowess had earned him collaborations with prominent figures in the Nigerian music scene, including Naira Marley and Bella Shmurda.