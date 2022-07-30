Gunmen abduct two Nollywood actors in Enugu

Two Nollywood actors have reportedly been abducted by gunmen in Enugu State shortly after leaving a film shooting location, some few kilometers away from the Enugu metropolis.

The Actress Cynthia Okereke and Actor Clemson Cornel popularly called Agbogidi, were said to have been taken away by suspected kidnappers at the ever busy Four Corners, in Ozalla town on the ever busy Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway.

Colleagues and family members reported their missing some days after leaving the film shooting location at Ozalla town, a rural movie production scene not far away from the capital city.

Police in the State has confirmed the kidnap incident but said, it has launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe is silent about the missing of Actor Clemson Cornel but simply notes the incident as involving Cynthia Okereke.

Both Nollywood Actors were last seen on Tuesday, 26th July 2022 in a red coloured Toyota Rav4 SUV said to belong to the missing Actress Cynthia, but abandoned by the gunmen.

At the time of this report, no contact has been established on their whereabout.

The disappearance of the Nollywood Actors is coming at a time of series of violent attacks and kidnappings for ransom by suspected gunmen in the South East region, amidst rising cases of insecurity across Nigeria.

