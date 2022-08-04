BREAKING: Abducted Nollywood actors regain freedom – AGN

Chairman Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN Enugu state chapter, Brown Ene has announced the release of the two kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi.

The guild chairman who confirmed this in a telephone interview with TVC News, refused to make public whether ransom was paid for their release but blamed the unfortunate incident to the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The elated AGN Chairman affirmed that the actors were released around 8pm on Wednesday, adding that they are currently undergoing clinical and psychological checkup to ensure they are stable.

Mr Ene said he could not confirm if money exchange hands to facilitate the Kidnaped actors’ release.

The Nollywood practitioners attributed the insecurity situation in the country to failure of government to protect it’s citizens,

He urged that Government to improve on securing lives and property of the citizens are protected.

The AGN Chairman appealed to his colleagues also to plan their production in the day time, considering the state of insecurity in the country.

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi were reportedly missing on 28th of July, after a production at Ozalla Town in Nkanu West Local Government area of Enugu state,

Police and the Actors Guild of Nigeria have been on their search to ensure the movie actors are released.