NPF to embark on Special Visibility policing across all commands

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, has assured Nigerians of the force’s commitment to strengthen, stabilise the challenges of internal security, and restoring ethical standards in the line of duty.

Advertisement

This was disclosed at a press conference in Abuja.

Many Nigerians are questioning what the Police represents in light of the recent state of insecurity across the country caused by bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are not happy that the police as an institution is not living up to expectations of providing adequate security.

Advertisement

Some citizens blame the police’s ineffectiveness on factors such as corruption and institutional constraints.

The IGP stated that the Police department is doing everything it can to change this narrative by reevaluating its operational response strategies.

Advertisement

At a brain storming meeting in Abuja, the IGP directed that officers immediately commence a special visibility policing operation across all commands.

This he believes, will result in a crime mapping of the areas of jurisdiction of officers.

Advertisement

The IG insists that any officer who violates his or her service oath will be identified and dealt with.