A women group is taking up the responsibility of training young women on the rudiments of taking up leadership positions to enhance more women participation in Politics.

Nigeria is one of the countries with the lowest rate of female representation in politics.

A report by the gender strategy advancement international put the national average of women’s participation in governance in Nigeria at 6.7% despite women accounting for 49.4% of the total population with the mean age of women involved in political processes set at 55 years.

Of the 4,259 contestants for the presidential and National Assembly seat in the 2023 elections, only 381 are women with 5 states of the 36 states having female candidates contesting for a seat at the National Assembly.

This is why this female group is training young women on the need to take leadership positions.

Ene Oshaba is a development journalist, she not happy that young ladies do not use the Internet to their advantage.

She challenges them to intentionally use the media to drive their leadership ambitions.

Gender discrimination, lack of economic resources and lack of support for females, are some of the causes for the gender gap in female participation in leadership.

PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN: PDP REP FORUM ENGAGES 2000 COMMUNITY CONVERSERS

The presidential campaign of the PDP flag bearer Atiku Abubakar is receiving a boost in Gombe state as two thousand canvassers commence door-to-door advocacy.

The house of Representatives Aspirants Forum engaged these canvassers as part of a master plan to support the party and its candidates. Canvases advocate

Nigeria’s politics is often seen as a winner takes all system.

After primary elections, the winners celebrate and go ahead with the campaign while the losers go home to lick their wounds.

The PDP House of Representatives Aspirants forum was formed to reverse this trend.

These aspirants that lost their primary elections have come together to support their party’s candidates.

Working under the umbrella of the former aspirants forum RAF, these party loyalists are mobilizing ward-level canvassers.

They are positioning multiple agents in all the three hundred and sixty federal constituencies across the country.

Haven lost out during primaries, they have not lost faith.

All the prominent political parties are ramping up campaigns as the election date draws closer.

Political support groups such as RAF would play significant roles in swinging numbers for candidates, especially among undecided voters.

SDP promises to end insecurity in Taraba

The gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party in Taraba State, Baido has promised to end ravaging kidnappings, banditry, and general insecurity in the state if voted into office.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jalingo, Baido appealed to electorates to shun inducement from money bag politicians but rather consider competence and exprience in electing the next governor of the state.

Social Democratic Party in Taraba State is intensifying efforts to take over the Government House.

The party has now embarked on ward-to-ward campaigns, seeking votes for its gubernatorial candidate, Baido

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jalingo, the party flag bearer urged the electorate yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards to do so, describing it as the only option popular candidates can emerge.

He insisted that the era of vote buying and ballot snatching is over with the electorates transmission system adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He expresses optimism he will win the gubernatorial polls.

Some party supporters gave reasons for backing Baido.

SDP is seen as the third force in Taraba State due to the popularity of its guber candidate and it is the only party without litigation issues from its primaries which may work to its advantage in the general election.

APC ADVISES OBASANJO TO ENJOY RETIREMENT, STOP HEATING UP POLITY

The All Progressives Congresss has advised former President, Olusegun Obasanjo to enjoy his retirement rather than heat up the polity.

The state commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso said the recent commissioning of landmark projects in the state by President Muhammadu Buhari is a testimony to the solid foundation laid by the Presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the success story of Governor Sanwoolu.

The Chairman of the APC – PCC Lagos Media and Publicity Committee, Kehinde Bamgbetan expressed gratitude to the various committees and showcased the Scorecard of Tinubu in all sectors when he served as governor of Lagos.

According to him, Tinubu remains a sellable product despite several moves by the opposition to run him down.