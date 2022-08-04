Bayelsa: Igbomotoru paramount ruler rejects claim of his dethronment

The allegedly deposed paramount ruler of the Igbomotoru community in Bayelsa State, Aseimieghen Ofongo has denied being dethroned while also praising the military action against oil bunkering in the oil-rich region.

Advertisement

The community head, who has been in hiding since 2021, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with TVC News from an unknown location.

The crisis in the Southern Ijaw community of Igbomotoru took a terrifying turn late last year when the community’s paramount ruler fled for fear of his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although an acting paramount ruler has since been appointed, it is believed the problem may not be unconnected with pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering thriving in the area.

The recent military operation against illegal oil refineries in the town further deemed the situation as some community leaders had lamented over gross misconduct on the part of the officers alongside some security surveillance personnel.

Advertisement

Although the monitoring firm later refuted allegations of its involvement in a public statement, However, Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan, the commander of Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe, portrayed the operation as a normal crackdown on illicit oil bunkering and vandalism by some criminal elements in the region.

In support of the move by the Joint Task Force in Igbomotoru, the paramount ruler,Aseimieghen Ofongo from an undisclosed location, said it is the right step for the safety of his people.

Advertisement

He also called for a peaceful resolution of all lingering issues while also denying stories of his removal by some community leaders.

As the military continues its search for the oil bunkering syndicates, a case has been made for all the parties involved to walk the part of peace.

Advertisement