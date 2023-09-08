The Alake and paramount ruler of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has condemned the spate of military coups sweeping across the African countries.

The traditional ruler further stated that the soldiers’ constitutional duties never included government.

Concerned about the rising number of military coups in Africa, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egba land, stated the military’s first role is to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity and not to engage in politics.

Advertisement

He said even if politicians are making mistakes, they should be allowed to correct their errors instead of interfering into Democratic rule.

The monarch insisted that coup is not the way out to correct whatever imperfections that are noticed in a democratically elected government.

The monarch who made this known during his 80th birthday press conference held at Ake Palace also commented on the state of insecurity in Nigeria.

Advertisement

He commended both federal and state governments for their efforts in ensuring peace in the country.

The Alake also wants citizens to contribute their quota to the development of their environment.