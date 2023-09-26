The remains of the paramount ruler of the Fulani Community in the Panyam district of the Mangu local Council area of Plateau State, is yet to be found three days after being declared missing.

The victim was said to be among the displaced persons who relocated temporarily to Bauchi State, seeking refuge.

He was said to have been invited for a peace meeting, but he was attacked on the way and went missing.

What is currently trending in the news, is the disappearance of the paramount ruler of the Fulani community, Ardo Musa Mohamed, from Panyam district of Mangu local Council.

He had taken refuge in Bauchi following the Mangu crisis.

Investigations traced to a shallow grave indicate he was attacked and killed, buried, and later removed to an unknown destination.

The leadership of the Fulani Miyetti Allah association in the state is worried about the development; they want the authorities to intensify efforts to recover his corpse for a proper burial.

In an exclusive interview with TVC News, the state chairman urged the Fulani people to stay calm and allow the security operatives to do their jobs.

He wants justice to be meted on anyone found involved in the action.

A peace stakeholder in the state also laments the latest development.

The search for the possible rescue or recovery of the body is still on.

Residents within the area are called upon to stay calm and not take the law into their own hands.

