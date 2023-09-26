The Department of State Service (DSS) has invited more suspects for interrogation in continuation of investigation to unravel individuals behind the bloody cult clashes in the Sagamu.

The suspects are Hon. Adeniran Ademola aka Sapele, a member of the House of Assembly, representing Sagamu 2, and Hon. Afolabi Odulate, Chairman of Sagamu local government area, and a lady, Ifeoluwa Akinyemi.

The trio were invited by the Department of State Service (DSS) for questioning to aid in further investigation of the mayhem in the town which lasted for over four days and claimed several lives.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the lady was later released after interrogation.

It would be recalled that six suspects and a member, representing Sagamu State Constituency (1), Hon. Damilare Bello Mohammed, were rounded up on Wednesday.

The lawmaker was nabbed while providing shelter for the fleeing cultists at his official residence in Abeokuta.

Advertisement

Sources disclosed that more people may still be invited for interrogation in due course.