A forum of military officers and civilians has expressed worry over the spate of coups in Africa.

The round table held at the National Defence College Abuja observed that the trend can be curbed when good governance is in place.

Military takeover of government in Africa is a worrying trend.

Since 2020, there have been nine coups in West and Central Africa including the Sahel region.

There are concerns that if not checked, the trend could continue.

This forum at the National Defence College looks at the worrisome trend with the intention of proffering solutions.

Poor governance and harsh economy are some of the reasons junta leaders have cited to justify their actions.

The forum agrees that African leaders need to strengthen the democratic process by addressing inequalities and other deficits.