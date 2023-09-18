Police in Ogun State have arrested Seven suspected cultists and recovered firearms after a clash between rival cult groups which led to the death of four persons on Sunday.

The team of the Police led by the Area Commander of Sagamu with the support of members of Vigilante Group of Nigeria went to the hideouts of the suspected cultists who are members of Eiye Confraternity and Aiye Confraternity.

The Ogun State Police Command through a press release issued by the Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola said further investigations led to the recovery of a firearm, three live cartridges, and charms.

Advertisement

During the visit of the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu to the area, he warned cultists in Ogun State to desist from their illicit ways or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

He said their activities will no longer be tolerated and declared a zero-tolerance policy towards cultism and senseless killings in the state