Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has directed security agencies in the State to rid Sagamu and its environs of the menace of cultists and cult-related activities in the State.

The directive came in the wake of renewed clashes among rival cult gangs in the town at the weekend, raising tension and panic among residents of the town.

Meanwhile, security agents are already on ground in the troubled town to restore normalcy.

Governor Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, regretted the avoidable loss of innocent lives and wanton destruction of properties by the hoodlums.

According to him, the police and sister security agencies have been given a matching order to deal ruthlessly and decisively with those disturbing the peace of the town.

Reiterating the state government’s zero tolerance to acts of brigandage and lawlessness, Prince Abiodun warned that those responsible for this current crisis will find themselves to blame.

He said: ” As a responsible and responsive government, we are very sad with the resurgence of activities of criminal elements under different outlawed groups, raising unnecessary tension in the sleepy town of Sagamu and it’s environs.

“Let me categorically state that we are more than determined to put an end quickly to these nefarious activities of these hoodlums and enemies of our people; who are hellbent to truncate the peace of our land.

“Let these urchins be rest assured that the State will be too hot for them to operate as we are reevaluating the security architecture for greater surveillance and tactical operation”.

The governor noted that the new security approach would be implemented in collaboration with the traditional institution, community and religious leaders, youth groups as well as other critical stakeholders.

Abiodun, therefore, appealed to the people to provide adequate and useful information to security agents for prompt response to prevent future occurrences.