Some residents of Ogun State have declared their support for the decision of the State Government to enact new law and create special court to try cultists in the state.

They say the rate at wish the cultists are killing themselves and other residents call for serious attention and they commended the government for the steps take so far.

Advertisement

Worried by the tension and panic that the renewed cult clashes in Sagamu have created, some residents of Ogun State have declared support for the move to enact new law that will recommend capital punishment for anyone caught engaging in cult activities in the state.

They say Governor Dapo Abiodun has made the right decision by directing security chiefs to relocate to Sagamu and ensure that normalcy returns to the area.

They also commended him on his plan to create special court to try cult related cases and the creation of joint anti cultism security task force.

Advertisement

The Governor had vowed that he would do everything in his capacity to ensure that cultists and their promoters relocate or change from their evil ways.

The Police in the state have confirmed that they have made arrests and that they are still conducting investigations on the cult related killings in Sagamu.

Sources say another six suspected cultists who were allegedly involved in the violence that happened in Sagamu at the weekend were said to have been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service at the residence of a lawmaker.