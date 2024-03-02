Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital have commended efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum towards providing relief items to cushion the effect of economic hardship experienced across the country.

They made their views known while speaking with TVC News.

For about 9 months now, Governor Babagana Zulum has embarked on a palliative distribution program in the state.

This initiative is part of his administration’s vision of alleviating the sufferings of survivors of the 13 year long insurgency.

Food, Non-Food Items and Cash are some materials people of the state have benefitted.

Government officials and residents say this move has brought hope to the downtrodden.

The ZULUM’S administration came in with a 10 pact Development Agenda of which cushioning hardship of survivors of insurgency, tops the agenda.