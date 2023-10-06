Pensioners in Nigeria have expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the N25000 fuel subsidy palliative for three months.

At the occasion of this year’s National Pensioners’ Day, the group of senior citizens however sought an extension of the palliative to six months.

On the 1st of October, President Bola Tinubu announced measures by his government to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

He announced N25000 respite to Pensioners for three months.

Same amount was to be paid to low grade civil servants for six months.

It’s the commemoration of this year’s Pensioners Day and the Senior citizens use the opportunity to commend Mr. President for the initiative but seek an extension to six months.

As vulnerable persons, the Senior citizens want to be included in the ongoing distribution of palliative packages by the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry.

Beyond palliatives, NUP lists its many challenges it wants the authorities to address promptly.

They are: Non harmonisation of Pension; Omission of 2015 Pension Review; Non Payment of Arrears of Pension Increment; Non release of the Timely monthly accrued rights to Contributory Pensioners; and Payment of outstanding balance of N33 billion to Nigeria Airways workers

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, moved the Pensioners Day celebration from 11th December to 5th October to coincide with the international day for the elderly marked every 1st of October globally.

Nigeria’s independence day forced the union to settle for 5th October.