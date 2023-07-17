The Bishops Council of Methodist Church of Nigeria have applauded the Federal Government’s decision to remove Petroleum Subsidy as measures to jump start the Country’s dawning economy.

The council of Methodist Bishops urged the government to put up some implementable palliatives to reduce current hardship, occasioned by the Subsidy Removal on Nigerians.

This formed part of the communique issued at the annual Council of Bishops conference held in Enugu

The body of clergymen congratulated President Bola Tinubu for his successful Inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria, urged him to consider the idea of forming state police to reduce incessant killings of harmless citizens of the country.

The Methodist Bishops Council meeting which held at Methodist Wesley Cathedral , Uwani Enugu, with the Theme ‘Contending for the face’ taking from Bible reading of Jude 1 vs 3, challenged the Three tiers of Government to evolve lasting solution to insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the South East.

They acknowledged various efforts of Government to cub violent crime across the country, but appealed to them to be more proactive in protecting lives and property of innocent citizens of the country.

The Bishop Council objected to the rising wave of unemployment in Nigeria, according to them, aided the JAPA Syndrome, they call on government at all levels to frontally confront the issue of unemployment as the precursor to illegal migration out of Nigeria.

While pledging their support for the newly elected Methodist Prelate, Dr. Oliver Alli-Aba, the church body challenged the judiciary handling election cases across the country to look out for the merit of each case, to arrive at the decision that will be seen to be just by Nigerians.