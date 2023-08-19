Members of the Niger Delta Students’ Union Government have commended President Bola Tinubu for approving N5 billion naira to 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy.

The students who spoke at the swearing in of new executive members of the students’ body in Akure, also advised the president to repair the refineries and construct new ones.

On Thursday, the 17th August, the Federal Government announced 5 billion naira fund to each of the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy.

This is part of decisions reached at the meeting of the National Economic Council at the State House, Abuja, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

At the inauguration of new executive members, these students, under the aegis of Niger Delta Students’ Union Government, commended President Bola Tinubu for the interventions to states.

The new President of the students’ body said the 5 billion naira intervention will go a long way in cushioning the effects of petrol subsidy removal on citizens.

He however urged state governors to ensure that the fund is judiciously used.

Other members of the association also urged the President to repair the moribund refineries and construct new ones.