The remaining members of the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke Igan, Akure, Ondo state who were abducted last Friday have regained their freedom.

The 19 choristers were abducted along Ifon-Benin road on their way to a funeral ceremony.

But eight of them had escaped from the suspected kidnappers on Saturday, the following day.

According to reports monitored, the victims were released by their abductors late Thursday night after payment of ransom.

The negotiating team of the church returned with 11 victims at 11:47pm to the premises of the church in Akure.

It was gathered that the 11 victims that returned with the negotiators were the ones left with the kidnappers.