Abducted traditional head, three others regain freedom in Ondo

A traditional head from Iku quarter in Ikare -Akoko area of Ondo state, , Mukaila Bello and three others kidnapped by gunmen have regained their freedom.

They were kidnapped on Thursday evening while traveling from Ikare to Akure

They have have been taken to undisclosed hospital for medical attention

The Owa-Ale of Ikare Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin expressed delight over the release of his abducted High Chief and his other subject.

He appreciated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, his cabinet members and all Security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the victims.

It was not clear if ransom was paid to their abductors before they were released