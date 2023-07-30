Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has approved N10,000 monthly subsidy allowances for workers and pensioners on the payroll of the state government for the period of six months.

Addressing journalists in government house Yola, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Edgar Amos who is the chairman special committee on mitigating the effect of petrol subsidy removal said Governor Fintiri has approved full implementation of national minimum wage for local government workers beginning from the salary of next month, August.

This committee was set up by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri with a mandate to come out with a blue print that would assist the government to reach out to the needy with palliatives.

Speaking to reporters after the committee submitted their report to the governor the Chief of Staff to the Governor said that full implementation of national minimum wage will soon take place in the state.

He explained that the government will soon purchase fifty trucks of fertilizer specifically for workers at subsidized rate.

He also revealed plans to purchase shuttling buses for conveyance of workers to the state secretariate and inter local governments transportation.

On his part the State Chairman Trade Union Congress Dauda Aliyu assured that the organised labour will continue to protect the interest of workers.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is one of the state governors that is prepared to support his people with palliatives to reduce the effect of subsidy removal.