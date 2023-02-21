The Kaduna State Security Council has approved some palliative measures to help mitigate the hardship faced by it residents due to the naira crunch.

It has approved free transport services on designated routes and free healthcare in public hospitals.

The Special Adviser to the Kaduna state governor on Media and publication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye who revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, explained that the interim measures will last for a week, beginning from 22 February 2023.

The meeting was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House with the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the state security council, and other stakeholders in attendance.

Security agencies briefed the council on the steps they are taking to secure the elections and the efforts being made to maintain law and order in the state.

The Council commended the security agencies for strengthening the state government’s efforts to ensure that citizens remain calm, peaceful and of lawful conduct amidst the challenges.