As Nigerians continue to grapple with the biting effects of fuel subsidy removal, a Kwara based non-profit organisation has called on the Federal Government to conduct a comprehensive review of existing palliative measures.

This, it says, will address some noticeable lapses and ensure transparency in the disbursement mechanisms.

The announcement of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration speech last year, was dramatic but it has also made things more challenging for most Nigerians.

It came as a surprise to Nigerians but government has said it is a painful but necessary action for the sake of the economy.

This has impacted on the lives of Nigerians while government has also come up with palliative measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Unveiling its research work, a non-profit organisation, the Rising Child Foundation, research findings showed that the majority of Nigerians, being low-income earners, are finding it difficult to cope with the negative effects of the subsidy removal.

The organization acknowledged the palliative measures put in place by the federal government to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

It believes that the government can do better by putting in place supplementary interventions to further mitigate the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The organisation also urged the government to ensure that its policies are data-driven and engage citizens in decision-making process to promote transparency and inclusion.

It also appealed to the government to develop and implement policies to address peculiar challenges faced by vulnerable groups, especially individuals with disabilities.