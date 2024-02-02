The Federal Communications Commission is set to vote on making the use of AI-generated voices in robocalls illegal.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is targeting artificial intelligence (AI) generated robocalls following the release of a digitally manipulated voice that appeared to sound like President Biden urging New Hampshire citizens not to vote in last month’s primary.

The FCC said that AI-generated voices in robocalls have “escalated during the last few years” and have “the potential to confuse consumers with misinformation by imitating the voices of celebrities, political candidates, and close family members.”

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel proposed Wednesday that AI-generated voices be recognized as artificial voices under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act in order to make AI-generated robocalls illegal.

The commission announced on Thursday that Commissioners reportedly will vote on the proposal in the coming weeks.

A recent anti-voting robocall used an artificially generated version of President Joe Biden’s voice. The calls told Democrats not to vote in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary election.