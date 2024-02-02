An investigating officer with the ICPC has told Justice James Omotosho that the ICPC did not receive a formal complaint against the suspended Dean of the school’s Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, Cyril Ndifon.

She said this during her cross examination by counsel to Mr Ndifon on allegations of sexual harassment preferred against him by the commission.

Today’s sitting was for the ICPC to present its star witness Mr Ndifon to move his bail application.

Before that was done counsel to Mr Ndifon cross examined the ICPC personnel who investigated the case.

On 8th January Mr Ndifon was arraigned on a a 4 count charge of sexual harassment of his students.

During her cross examination it was discovered that the ICPC is acting on a petition it’s received in 2015 against Mr Ndifon.

The investigating officer read documents containing telephone chats between the suspended professor and his alleged victim.

From the conversation being read in open court counsel to Mr Ndifon submitted that the defendant and the victim were in a relationship.

She told the court although the victim did not formally make a complaint to the commission, during their forensic investigations her name came up.

Mr Ndifon was held for 14 days by the ICPC ,and not once was he questioned in respect to the victim.

While in custody his mobile phone was confiscated and searched.

She confirmed that no order of court was issued enabling them to search the phone.

Her cross examination also revealed that the alleged victim statements were taken as that of a witness.

Justice James Omotosho called counsel and the defendant to meet in his chambers for the alleged victim who is also the ICPC’s star witness to give her evidence.

The court adjourned till 6th February for continuation of trial.