Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has forwarded names of six commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The nominees are.: Omowumi Isaac, Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, Razaq Obe, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Akinwumi Sowore and Oseni Oyeniyi

The Governor has also appointed three Special Advisers

The new Advisers are : Olugbenga Omole, Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Olamide Falana, Special Adviser on Gender Affairs and Alabi Johnson, Special Adviser on Energy.

Their appointment was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan .

The appointment of the commissioners and special advisers came less than 24 hours after the inauguration of Olayide Adelami as the state deputy governor.