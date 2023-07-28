Governor of Enugu State Peter Mbah has forwarded names of 15 commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly.

The list was read on the floor of the House by the speaker, Uche Ugwu, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia

Among the nominees are Prince Lawrence Eze, former Commissioners- Okey Ogbodo and Kingsley Ude, as well as a veteran broadcaster, Aka Eze Aka.

SSG ONYIA in the statement notes that the list was not yet completed but appealed for a speedy consideration.

These are names of the commissione Nominees:

Advertisement

1. Professor Ndubueze Mbah

2. Mrs. Ngozi Eni

3. Prince Lawrence Eze

4. Professor Sam Ugwu

5. Pharmacist Chika Ugwoke

6. Dr. Kingsley Ude

7. Professor Emmanuel I. Obi

8. Deacon Okey Ogbodo

9. Ben Ugochi Madueke

10. Barr. Lloyd I. Ekweremadu

11. Engr. Gerrald Otiji

12. Nathaniel Urama

13. Dr. Malachy Agbo

14. Mr. Aka Eze Aka

15. Adaoro Chukwu