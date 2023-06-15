President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers following the approval by the Senate.
The president had earlier requested the approval of the Senate to appoint 20 Special Advisers.
The president also appointed former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu as his Special Adviser on Security, Yau Darazo as Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs and Wale Edun as Special Adviser, Monetary Policies.
Others are Olu Verheijen (Special Adviser, Energy), Zachaeus Adedeji (Special Adviser, Revenue), John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu (Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment), Salma Ibrahim Anas (Special Adviser, Health).
See the list below
1.Mr. Dele Alake
Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy
2. Mr. Yau Darazo
Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs
3. Mr. Wale Edun
Special Adviser, Monetary Policies
4. Mrs. Olu Verheijen
Special Adviser, Energy
5. Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji
Special Adviser, Revenue
6. Mr. Nuhu Ribadu
Special Adviser, Security
7. Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu
Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.
8. Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas
Special Adviser, Health
