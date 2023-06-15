President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers following the approval by the Senate.

The president had earlier requested the approval of the Senate to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

The president also appointed former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu as his Special Adviser on Security, Yau Darazo as Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs and Wale Edun as Special Adviser, Monetary Policies.

Others are Olu Verheijen (Special Adviser, Energy), Zachaeus Adedeji (Special Adviser, Revenue), John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu (Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment), Salma Ibrahim Anas (Special Adviser, Health).

See the list below

1.Mr. Dele Alake

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy

2. Mr. Yau Darazo

Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs

3. Mr. Wale Edun

Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

4. Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Special Adviser, Energy

5. Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji

Special Adviser, Revenue

6. Mr. Nuhu Ribadu

Special Adviser, Security

7. Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu

Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

8. Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas

Special Adviser, Health