The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced its plan to allocate $2.56 billion towards supporting vulnerable Nigerians.

This new country plan aims to provide much-needed assistance to those who are most in need, including those affected by conflict, displacement, and food insecurity.

Through this initiative, the WFP hopes to make a significant impact on the lives of millions of Nigerians, providing them with access to food, nutrition, and other essential services.

The organization’s efforts will be focused on reaching those who are most vulnerable, including women, children, and the elderly.

CSP is a five-year programme for continuous support to vulnerable Nigerians affected by conflicts and crises in the North-East and parts of North- West of the country.

It seeks to address the challenges posed by the deteriorating food and nutrition situation in the North- East, North West and states hosting Cameroonian refugees.

Objectives of the CSP are to ensure that people are better able to meet their urgent food needs; ensure that people have better nutrition, health and education outcomes; ensure that people have sustainable livelihoods; ensure that national programmes and systems are strengthened and also ensure that humanitarian and development actors are more efficient and effective.

The Country Strategic Plan for Nigeria (2023-2027) was unveiled at the UN house in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city with members of both the WFP and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in attendance.

Delivering his address, the Country Representative of the World Food Programme David Stevenson said the plan targets to benefit about two million Nigerians in the areas of nutrition, reducing hunger, and strengthening household and urgent food needs.

He said the Country Strategic Plan for Nigeria (2023-2027) seeks to contribute to the progress and an all-inclusive improvement of the livelihood of vulnerable people.

According to Mr Stevenson, the WFP has been contributing significantly to the Nigerian economy through its interventions worth 775,000 USD per day in Nigeria as most of the food items used are sourced locally.

“WFP operates a food system that sees conflict as the enemy of progress. WFP is also making significant investments in the Nigerian economy. We buy locally; we invest locally, helping to build up the National economy. We purchase right here in Nigeria over 90 per cent of the food WFP distributes to vulnerable persons in the country, with WFP investing over 775,000 USD per day in Nigeria.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Disaster Management and Social Development Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo said the new five years strategic plan gives room for expansion to the North West and refugee camps in other parts of the country.

Dr Sani-Gwarzo stated that $2.56b is a significant amount that would go a long in transforming the lives of vulnerable people not only in Nigeria but the entire West African region.