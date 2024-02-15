President Bola Armed Tinubu has urged the state governors to clear all salaries you, pensions and gratuities’ arrears in their respective states.

The president made the remark at the meeting with the state governors at the State House Abuja.

President pleaded with the Governors to ensure all salary arrears to workers, gratuities to workers and pensioners are cleared as a way to put money into the hands of the people since states are now getting more monthly FAAC revenue.

On the issue of food scarcity, the President advised Governors to follow the example of Kano State in dealing with hoarding of food for profiteering by commodities merchants. He directed the Inspector-General of Police, National Security Adviser, Department of State Services to monitor warehouses hoarding food items across the country and stop profiteering by merchants.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF PRESIDENT BOLA TINUBU’S MEETING WITH STATE GOVERNORS TODAY AT THE STATE HOUSE

President Bola Tinubu in company of Vice President Kashim Shettima today at the State House met with the 36 States Governors and the FCT Minister. The meeting agreed on common ground to addressing some of the challenges currently facing the country especially the rising cost of food and insecurity.

After extensive deliberations the President and Governors agreed to work together to solve the problems and tackle the economic pressure being faced by the citizens. Below are the key takeaways from what the President told the Governors to do:

1. On addressing insecurity which is also affecting farming and food production, President Tinubu made 3 key pronouncements

A. More police personnel to be recruited to strengthen the force.

B. President Tinubu informed the Governors that the Federal Government will work with them and the National Assembly towards putting in place a mechanism that will engender state police instead of the vigilantes that are being used in some states.

C. The President charged the Governors to strengthen their Forest Rangers and arm them to keep all the forest safe from criminals.

D. Modalities for State Police and addressing security issues to be discussed further at National Economic Council.

2. On rising cost of food: The President directed that the State Governments and Federal government should collaborate to increase local food production. The President advised against the idea of food importation and price control when local food producers should be encouraged to produce more food.

3. President advised Governors to follow the example of Kano State in dealing with hoarding of food for profiteering by commodities merchants. He directed the Inspector-General of Police, National Security Adviser, Department of State Services to monitor warehouses hoarding food items across the country and stop profiteering by merchants.

4. President charged Governors to pay attention to livestock development in their states and increase production most especially poultry and fishing products.

5. President pleaded with Governors to ensure all salary arrears to workers, gratuities to workers and pensioners are cleared as a way to put money into the hands of the people since states are now getting more monthly FAAC revenue. Spend the money, don’t spend the people, he urged the governors

6. President Tinubu implored Governors to create more economic opportunities for the youths in their states to keep them more productively engaged.