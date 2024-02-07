The European Commission ruled on Wednesday that Hungary’s new “protecting national sovereignty” law, which the ruling Fidesz party claimed was vital to protect against foreign political intervention, violates European Union law.

The Commission said it had handed Hungary a formal notice that it would launch an infringement case over the December law, which it claimed infringed the union’s democratic ideals and fundamental rights.

The Hungarian legislation violates EU laws on democracy and the equal rights of EU citizens, the data protection law and several rules applicable to the internal market, the Commission said.

The legislation came as nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has clashed repeatedly with the European Union over democratic rights in Hungary, stepped up his party’s campaign ahead of European Parliament elections next June.

Under the law, a separate authority to explore and monitor risks of political interference will be set up. It will punish banned foreign financing for parties or groups running for election with up to three years in prison.

Hungary has two months to reply to the letter of formal notice. If it does not address the grievances stated in the letter, the Commission may decide to send a reasoned opinion, a formal request to comply with EU law as a next step in the procedure.