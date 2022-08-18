Red cross, IAAS carry out initiative in Kaduna to mitigate flood impact

The Nigerian Red Cross in collaboration with other international aid agencies, have carried out a Shock Responsive Social Protection programme in Kaduna State aimed at helping affected communities mitigate the impact of flooding and recover from its associated shocks.

This is coming after the Nigeria Meteorological Agency warned that a number of states in the country could experience flood before October.

At least 12 states in the country including Kaduna are expected to experience above-normal rainfall from August to October in the 2022 rainy season.

Nigerian Meteorological Agency has also raised the alarm that varying degrees of flood episodes could be experienced.

In Kaduna state, resident of Kabala West and other communities living near the Kaduna river are regular victims of flood.

In response to NiMet’s alarm, the Nigerian Red Cross and other international organisations, kicked off the Shock Responsive Social Protection programme.

High risk communities are being identified and no fewer that 5000 affected people will benefit from cash grants.

The aim is to prepare these communities to mitigate the impact of the disaster and recover from the associated shocks as early as possible.

The distribution covers Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government areas.

The beneficiaries have also been sensitised on habits to avoid such as throwing wastes in drainages.