The Nigeria Police Force have collaborated with the Red Cross Society International in Anambra State.

The synergy focused on the state’s security situation, security assessment, and flood ligament.

The alliance was made through the Department of Public Complaint Bureau of Zone 13 Police Headquarters, Ukpo, Anambra State when the Red Cross team officially visited the police headquarters on Wednesday.

The DCP Umar Mohammed, in charge of Zonal CID, with the management team on behalf of AIG Olofu Adejoh received the Team, led by Engineer Kingsley Okoye.

The targeted areas were Anambra East, Anambra West and Ogbaru Local Government Areas ,LGAs, respectively which were devastated by flood.

To support the flood victims, about five hundred affected households will be paid the sum of N30,000.00 each and there will also be provision drilling of water boreholes in the affected communities.

Addressing the guests, DCP Umar Mohammed assured the team of maximum support in the area of security, while encouraging them to reach out to the Anambra State Commissioner of Police for further assistance; as the zone is on a supervisory role over the two states under her.