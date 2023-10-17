The Nigerian red cross society has set up an emergency appeal to raise twenty-nine million dollars to address the rising food insecurity in some parts of the country.

This response will reach one point five million vulnerable people with cash assistance and critical nutrition that will allow them to support their household needs.

The world marks the world food day which is aimed at promoting all efforts to combat hunger across the globe and to provide nutritious food to the needy.

More Nigerians seem to be falling farther away from adequate food supply due to several factors, which has worsened the access to food with many of them concerned about where their next meal will come from.

In Nigeria, about 25million are at risk of severe hunger and malnutrition, out of this 2.5m are in critical need with many of them women and children.

As more people go hungry, the Nigerian red cross is now stepping up its drive for support.

The NRC had earlier scaled up its emergency hunger appeal response which started in 2021 from seven to thirteen states and is appealing for more support from individuals to support this drive.

This media cafe by the Nigerian red cross is opening up discussions on this rising issue of food insecurity.

Media professionals here believe that food security must be prioritized as the rising number of people who are food insecure will be a threat to the country’s peace and stability.

President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food insecurity in July and ordered the immediate release of fertilizers and grains to farmers.