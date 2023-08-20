The Nigerian Red Cross says Terrorists killed forty one of it’s workers in the troubled states of north east region between the year 2016 & 2022 while twenty were wounded and twenty eight were kidnapped including five Persons abducted in Benue state in the last three months.

In Zamfara, one died in the hands of his abductors in 2022 while another kidnapped in 2023, but regained freedom after days in Captivity.

Chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross in Zamfara represented by Usman Mafara stated this at a symposium organised by the Organisation in commemoration of this year’s World Humanitarian day.

The red cross in Zamfara says it will continue to use it’s volunteers especially in hard to reach areas to render assistance when ever there’s need.

They appeal to well to do individuals and cooperate organisations to continue to assist with donations to be able t o reach out to those in need of aid.